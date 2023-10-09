© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

Winners and losers of the Hollywood writers' strike

By Roger Goldman,
Doug WellsAlison Kuhlow
Published October 9, 2023 at 5:21 PM MDT

The last time that both the Hollywood writers and actors went on strike at the same time was in 1960, when the actors union was headed by a second tier character actor named Ronald Reagan. Then as now Hollywood was paralyzed. The current situation was partly resolved when the strike by the Writers’ Guild of America was settled. Late night television is back and we will even get a new episode of Saturday Night Live this week. But there are no new episodes of scripted tv being filmed and the writers’ strike and the still on-going actors’ strike are likely to have significant long terms effects on the economics of Hollywood.

So what were the causes of the strike, why did it end and who are the winners and losers? How is the resolution likely to change what we see? Why are the actors on strike and how is that likely to end?

Elaine Low is staff writer for the Ankler, a website that covers all things Hollywood. She has been covering both strikes and shares her insight on the issue.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
See stories by Doug Wells
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow