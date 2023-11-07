© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Astra Tower – Utah's Tallest High Rise

By Doug Wells,
Roger GoldmanAlison Kuhlow
Published October 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM MDT

Ed Lewis with Kensington Investment Company discusses Utah’s new tallest high rise, Astra Tower.

Construction crews placed the final beam atop the 41-floor Astra Tower luxury high-rise Thursday, marking the completion of structural steel work on Utah’s new tallest building. When Astra Tower is fully completed in the Fall of 2024, it will add 377 luxury apartments to 89 E. 200 South.

Ed Lewis, with Kensington Investment Company joins us this morning to highlight this new project.

