On October 16 of this year, the Columbus Ohio City Council reached an agreement with four area hospitals to wipe out medical debt for those who qualify. Columbus City Hall approved a sweeping landmark deal to wipe out $335 million of medical debt, providing financial relief to more than 340,000 moderate-income residents in Columbus.

Joining us this morning to talk about this program is Columbus Ohio Councilmember Rob Dorans, who led this initiative.