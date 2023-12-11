© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Mountain Money

Proposed Passenger Rail Boise - Salt Lake City - Las Vegas

By Alison Kuhlow,
Doug WellsRoger Goldman
Published December 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM MST

In March of 2023, corridor proposal submissions were made to the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development program as the first step in restoring passenger rail between Boise and Salt Lake City and between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. Unfortunately this route was not included in Friday’s announcement by the FRA.

Mike Christiansen is the Executive Director of the Utah Rail Passengers Association and joins us this morning discuss this proposed passenger rail line.

