Ray Dalio is a legend on Wall Street. His net worth is north of 18 billion dollars. His hedge fund Bridgewater is the largest in the world. He has promoted his principles and his commitment to radical transparency as the key to why Bridgewater is so successful.

But the reality is that the culture at Bridgewater which is comply dominated by Dalio, is replete with paranoia and backstabbing and the place is just plain weird.

Author Rob Copeland takes us behind the scenes at Bridgewater in his new book “The Fund: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates and the Unraveling of a Wall Street Legend.”