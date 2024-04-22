© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

'The Everything War' and Amazon's rise to corporate power

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published April 22, 2024 at 1:29 PM MDT

The presence of Amazon in the lives of Americana and foreign consumers is unparalleled. 200 million people pay for Amazon prime accounts to shop and stream content. 500 million Alexa devices sit in people’s bedrooms, living rooms and cars gobbling up data about what we watch, what we listen to and of course what we buy. And AWS is the largest cloud computing company in the world. Buying from Amazon is easy, convenient and has historically been cheap.

But there is a dark side to the Amazon story. The company has a history of competing with the very sellers whose brands it markets and has grown to dominate every industry it enters.

The Amazon story raises profound questions about the appropriate role of antitrust enforcement, questions that may be answered in the sweeping antitrust case filed by the FTC.

Wall Street reporter Dana Mattioli’s deep dive into the Amazon story is written out in her new book, “The Everything War: Amazon’s Ruthless Quest to Own the World and Remake Corporate Power.”

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman