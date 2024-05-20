Mountain Money is a business show – and most weeks we focus on topics relating to traditional for profit businesses. But religion shares many characteristics with traditional big business: it must recruit, raise funds, disburse budgets, manage facilities and get the message out.

So is religion live and well in the 21st century? How should we understand the power that religion has accumulated and in some instance abused? And where are things likely to go from here. Today we are lucky to be joined by economist Paul Seabright who has written a fascinating new book, “The Divine Economy: How Religions Compete for Wealth, Power and People.”