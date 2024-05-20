© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

The Divine Economy: How Religions Compete for Wealth, Power, and People

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published May 20, 2024 at 2:41 PM MDT
Holy Bible and money. Hundred dollars. Isolated on white background
hriana - stock.adobe.com
/
69989779
Holy Bible and money. Hundred dollars. Isolated on white background

Mountain Money is a business show – and most weeks we focus on topics relating to traditional for profit businesses. But religion shares many characteristics with traditional big business: it must recruit, raise funds, disburse budgets, manage facilities and get the message out.

So is religion live and well in the 21st century? How should we understand the power that religion has accumulated and in some instance abused? And where are things likely to go from here. Today we are lucky to be joined by economist Paul Seabright who has written a fascinating new book, “The Divine Economy: How Religions Compete for Wealth, Power and People.”

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman