Local business works to eliminate plastic bags

Published November 25, 2024 at 2:12 PM MST
We know that within Park City city limits, single use plastic bags have been banned for years but they're used at other stores. Millions of these single use plastic bags are manufactured every day and that's not a good thing.

Park City local Peter Murray felt compelled to start his business, Stardust Sustainables to help us all get away from these single use plastic bags. His bags are crafted from Jute, sourced in South Asia. The bags can last over 10 years with hard use but then can be buried to biodegrade in just a few months.

