Honey doesn't grow on trees... or does it?

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published July 28, 2025 at 2:25 PM MDT
Host Kevin Kennedy speaks all about protecting honey bees because of their vital role in our ecosystem. His goal with Park West Bees is to educate the community on how important bees are for food production and the environment, while also offering products like raw honey and bee-inspired crafts.

They take an eco-friendly approach to bee removal—instead of using harmful pest control. Kevin relocates bee colonies to safe places where they can keep doing their important pollination work. Every hive moved helps support local biodiversity and keeps our food systems healthy.

