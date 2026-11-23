Mountain Money | November 23, 2026
- Author Amanda FitzSimons shares the fascinating story of how a former schoolteacher turned a bold idea into the billion-dollar American Girl doll empire, transforming the toy industry and shaping generations of childhood memories.
- Alpine Distilling CEO Sarah Sergent celebrates the Park City company's 10th anniversary and discusses its exciting expansion into a historic railroad roundhouse in Evanston, Wyoming, as the craft distiller grows its production and global reach.