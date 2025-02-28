LIVE from the KPCW studios: Kate Chanson

Singer-songwriter Kate Chanson, a Park City native, shares her journey from growing up with a love for jazz, inspired by her grandmother, to becoming a full-time musician and single mother. She reflects on the challenges of establishing her vintage jazz style in a market that initially resisted it, eventually securing prominent local venues and creating immersive musical experiences.

Kate emphasizes the healing power of music, her commitment to original songwriting —particularly about motherhood — and her growing success with sold-out productions, all while balancing parenthood and artistic passion.

Kate performs two original songs in the KPCW studio: "Grace" and On My Way Up."