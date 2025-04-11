LIVE from the KPCW studio: Travis Van Hoff

Singer-songwriter Travis Van Hoff talks about his lifelong passion for music, which now includes raising four young kids who share his musical spark.

He shares stories about performing everywhere from mountain trails to intimate local venues, highlighting how harmonies and storytelling define his trio’s modern Western sound.

Travis also reflects on the emotional power of hearing fans sing his lyrics back to him, and the dream of one day forming a family band — or even joining the Eagles. He performs two songs in-studio: “Dog Days” and "Two Lovers."