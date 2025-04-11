© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Travis Van Hoff

By Sarah Ervin,
John Burdick
Published April 11, 2025 at 12:28 PM MDT
Picture of musician Travis Van Hoff performing on KPCW's The Community Campfire
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
Travis Van Hoff performs on KPCW's The Community Campfire

Singer-songwriter Travis Van Hoff talks about his lifelong passion for music, which now includes raising four young kids who share his musical spark.

He shares stories about performing everywhere from mountain trails to intimate local venues, highlighting how harmonies and storytelling define his trio’s modern Western sound.

Travis also reflects on the emotional power of hearing fans sing his lyrics back to him, and the dream of one day forming a family band — or even joining the Eagles. He performs two songs in-studio: “Dog Days” and "Two Lovers."

Sarah Ervin
KPCW Development Director
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
