The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Wyatt Pike

By John Burdick,
Mitchell Elliott
Published July 25, 2025 at 1:29 PM MDT
Picture of Wyatt Pike performing on The Community Campfire.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW

Singer-songwriter Wyatt Pike returns to KPCW’s The Community Campfire to perform two original songs, “Getting On Starts Tomorrow” and “Face the Weather,” and talk about his musical journey.

He shares how taking a break from social media and spending time sailing helped him rediscover a more personal and fulfilling songwriting process. Wyatt explains his love for experimental guitar tunings and his desire to break out of formulaic writing habits. His new EP, "Face the Weather," was recorded live with minimal production to highlight the authenticity of the lyrics and raw emotion behind each track.

The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
Mitchell Elliott
Mitchell Elliott is an audio engineer, academic, and musician. Mitchell received a Bachelor of Art in Music from the University of San Diego in 2019 and a Master of Science in Audio Engineering from Belmont University in 2021. Mitchell currently is a broadcast audio specialist in Park City, Utah.
