LIVE from the KPCW studio: Wyatt Pike

Singer-songwriter Wyatt Pike returns to KPCW’s The Community Campfire to perform two original songs, “Getting On Starts Tomorrow” and “Face the Weather,” and talk about his musical journey.

He shares how taking a break from social media and spending time sailing helped him rediscover a more personal and fulfilling songwriting process. Wyatt explains his love for experimental guitar tunings and his desire to break out of formulaic writing habits. His new EP, "Face the Weather," was recorded live with minimal production to highlight the authenticity of the lyrics and raw emotion behind each track.