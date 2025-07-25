The Simpson family’s life of bulls, boys, and big dreams

On the Simpson family ranch in Daniel, Utah, bulls don’t just buck—they train like athletes and pose for glamour shots. What started as a couple of kids hopping on baby steers for fun has turned into a full-blown rodeo operation, complete with championship titles, a homemade arena and the kind of dinner-table talk that includes phrases like “bull embryo transfers.” It’s unpredictable, it’s gritty and oddly heartwarming–just like the family running the show.