The Simpson family’s life of bulls, boys, and big dreams

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published July 25, 2025 at 1:33 PM MDT
On the Simpson family ranch in Daniel, Utah, bulls don’t just buck—they train like athletes and pose for glamour shots. What started as a couple of kids hopping on baby steers for fun has turned into a full-blown rodeo operation, complete with championship titles, a homemade arena and the kind of dinner-table talk that includes phrases like “bull embryo transfers.” It’s unpredictable, it’s gritty and oddly heartwarming–just like the family running the show.

