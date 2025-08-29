From Olympic Podiums to Heber: The Inspiring Journey of Gymnast Peter Vidmar

KPCW Peter Vidmar

In 1984, Peter Vidmar helped lead Team USA to a stunning upset over the defending world champions from China. But the medals were only the headlines. Behind them lies a story of resilience and lessons forged through both triumph and failure—a journey that shaped not just an athlete, but a life.

Four decades later, Peter now calls the Heber Valley home, sharing his story as a reminder that our greatest victories are not measured on the podium, but in the people we bring along the way.