The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

From Olympic Podiums to Heber: The Inspiring Journey of Gymnast Peter Vidmar

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:00 PM MDT
In 1984, Peter Vidmar helped lead Team USA to a stunning upset over the defending world champions from China. But the medals were only the headlines. Behind them lies a story of resilience and lessons forged through both triumph and failure—a journey that shaped not just an athlete, but a life.

Four decades later, Peter now calls the Heber Valley home, sharing his story as a reminder that our greatest victories are not measured on the podium, but in the people we bring along the way.

The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
