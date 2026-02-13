The Community Campfire | February 13, 2026
- The Olympics are underway, and love is in the air. We catch up with two couples whose love stories began at the Olympic Games—from chance encounters to lifelong partnerships, including one couple who met in Turin, Italy, 20 years ago and are now celebrating their anniversary at the Olympics in Italy where it all began.
- Coach Skinner and Madeline have the latest on high school basketball playoffs, swimming, and wrestling.
- And high-energy folk-Americana band The Last Wild Buffalo stops by the KPCW studio to share how their friendship-turned-band came together, how their sound took shape on the road, and what listeners can expect from their upcoming record.