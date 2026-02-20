The Community Campfire | February 20, 2026
- On this week's The Community Campfire, a nurse’s exceptional care decades ago led to unexpected reunions years later at the National Ability Center, showcasing the lasting power of compassion. This uplifting story highlights how one act of kindness can inspire hope and transform lives. (3:12)
- Then, KPCW DJ Allison Williams shares her passion for empowering the neurodiverse community, her deep radio roots, and why every shift includes at least one Taylor Swift song. (12:06)
- Coach Skinner talks high school basketball playoffs and highlights some of the top performers at last week's state swimming and wrestling meets. (25:50)
- And singer-songwriter Mel Soul traces her journey from Orem open mics to finding a creative home in Park City, sharing how a difficult chapter in Nashville ultimately gave her music new depth and direction. (29:43)