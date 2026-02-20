© 2026 KPCW

The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | February 20, 2026

By Amber Borowski Johnson,
Mitchell ElliottAndrea BuchananBill SkinnerJohn Burdick
Published February 20, 2026 at 10:59 AM MST
KPCW

  • Then, KPCW DJ Allison Williams shares her passion for empowering the neurodiverse community, her deep radio roots, and why every shift includes at least one Taylor Swift song. (12:06)

  • Coach Skinner talks high school basketball playoffs and highlights some of the top performers at last week's state swimming and wrestling meets. (25:50)

  • And singer-songwriter Mel Soul traces her journey from Orem open mics to finding a creative home in Park City, sharing how a difficult chapter in Nashville ultimately gave her music new depth and direction. (29:43)
The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
