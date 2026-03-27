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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | March 27, 2026

By John Burdick,
Andrea BuchananBill SkinnerClaire Wiley
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:38 AM MDT
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
KPCW
  • This week on The Community Campfire, Zachary Giddings is a passionate music teacher who believes every student brings something unique and is dedicated to guiding their musical journey. (3:19)
  • Then, Joel Zuckerman tells a story about how a routine speaking engagement became a night full of strange and funny twists. (14:58)
  • Coach Skinner talks with Jordon Stone and Kevin Hirt of the Park City Pioneers hockey team, who are playing their final two home games of the season this weekend. (23:31)
  • And, the music sesh features Claire Wiley’s interview on The Local View with the band Flight by Nothing. They are a band out of Austin, TX and they played some of their latest songs live in the KPCW studio. (32:01)
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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
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Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
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Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
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Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley