The Community Campfire | March 27, 2026
- This week on The Community Campfire, Zachary Giddings is a passionate music teacher who believes every student brings something unique and is dedicated to guiding their musical journey. (3:19)
- Then, Joel Zuckerman tells a story about how a routine speaking engagement became a night full of strange and funny twists. (14:58)
- Coach Skinner talks with Jordon Stone and Kevin Hirt of the Park City Pioneers hockey team, who are playing their final two home games of the season this weekend. (23:31)
- And, the music sesh features Claire Wiley’s interview on The Local View with the band Flight by Nothing. They are a band out of Austin, TX and they played some of their latest songs live in the KPCW studio. (32:01)