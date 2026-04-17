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The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | April 17, 2026

By John Burdick,
Mitchell ElliottAndrea BuchananBill SkinnerClaire Wiley
Published April 17, 2026 at 11:07 AM MDT
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
KPCW
  • Park City High School sophomore Lila Owen is leading the charge to make Teacher Appreciation Week bigger than ever—with puppies, goats, and community-powered surprises—all to celebrate the educators who make a lasting impact every day. (4:02)

  • Then, new Park City High School football head coach Dennis "Coach G" Cunningham talks about developing a winning culture, life lessons from football, and plans for the upcoming 2026 season. (13:07)

  • And in this week’s Music Sesh, we revisit a special Local View conversation as host Claire Wiley sat down with acclaimed singer-songwriter Ron Artis II, whose music is rooted in family, faith, and his Hawaiian upbringing. (27:02)
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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
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Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
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Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
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Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
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Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley