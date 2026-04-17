The Community Campfire | April 17, 2026
- Park City High School sophomore Lila Owen is leading the charge to make Teacher Appreciation Week bigger than ever—with puppies, goats, and community-powered surprises—all to celebrate the educators who make a lasting impact every day. (4:02)
- Then, new Park City High School football head coach Dennis "Coach G" Cunningham talks about developing a winning culture, life lessons from football, and plans for the upcoming 2026 season. (13:07)
- And in this week’s Music Sesh, we revisit a special Local View conversation as host Claire Wiley sat down with acclaimed singer-songwriter Ron Artis II, whose music is rooted in family, faith, and his Hawaiian upbringing. (27:02)