The Community Campfire | August 14, 2026
- This week we hear from Heather Sims the program director at Youth Sports Alliance to hear about her long history with the program and the special moments that will stay with her forever.
- Coach Skinner speaks with Matt Strader, the voice of the PC Miners, who will preview the 2026 football season.
- Rich Wyman joins the show to talk about his 35-year career in Park City, his collaborations with legends like Eddie Van Halen, and to perform two of his latest tracks on his 13th album.