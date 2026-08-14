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The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | August 14, 2026

By John Burdick,
Amber Borowski JohnsonAndrea BuchananBill SkinnerMitchell Elliott
Published August 14, 2026 at 12:31 PM MDT
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
KPCW
The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
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Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
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Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
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Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
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Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott