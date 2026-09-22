The Community Campfire | September 18, 2026

After heart surgery, Robin Regina Baker, a lifelong techie woke up with a song in her head she couldn’t turn off, launching an unexpected second act as a songwriter. (03:05)

Behind the mic with KPCW Volunteer DJ Ian Karr (13:00)

Skinny on Sports with Coach Skinner and High School sports intern Mathew Traub (22:46)

Utah-based musician Randy Moser talks about his musical journey to Park City. The interview features live performances of his latest songs “Last First Kiss” and “Heartbreaker.” (29:51)