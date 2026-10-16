The Community Campfire | October 16, 2026
- Amber takes a walk through the North Fields for a closer look at the land, the people who care for it, and the future they hope to protect.
- Andrea sits down with Vicki Plumb who has volunteered in Summit County Jail for three years and shares how it has impacted her life.
- Coach Skinner digs into Park City High School Volleyball and sports intern Matthew Traub has the latest updates on local sports.
- Our musical sesh features musicians Lil & Warren who stopped by The Local View for a chat with Claire Wiley last week.