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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | October 16, 2026

By John Burdick,
Mitchell ElliottAmber Borowski JohnsonAndrea BuchananBill SkinnerClaire Wiley
Published October 16, 2026 at 12:22 PM MDT
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
KPCW
  • Amber takes a walk through the North Fields for a closer look at the land, the people who care for it, and the future they hope to protect.
  • Our musical sesh features musicians Lil & Warren who stopped by The Local View for a chat with Claire Wiley last week.
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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
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Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
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Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
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Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
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Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley