The Community Campfire | November 6, 2026
- The Park City Miners are a team of 12-year-old baseball players dreaming of a trip to Cooperstown, New York, in 2027. But getting there takes more than a good swing, so they’re kicking off their fundraising efforts with a Christmas wreath sale and hoping the community will help them hit a home run.
- Lectura Lounge opened with a reading program and a room full of books. What walked through the door taught Maritza Roño something she never planned to learn.
- Sports intern Matthew Traub has a rundown of the week in local sports. (25:07)
- Stevie Stewart, bassist and vocalist for the rock band Sweet, explores their enduring appeal, glam-rock history, and previews their upcoming Park City performances.