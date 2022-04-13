The Future of Medicine to Turn the Tide of Chronic Disease
Local resident Chris Kresser, founder of the Kresser Institute and a renowned expert, clinician, and educator in the fields of Functional Medicine and ancestral health. His mission is to provide the next generation of functional health practitioners and coaches with the skills, tools, and training they need to turn the tide of chronic disease—and change the future of medicine.
