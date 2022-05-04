Five local Parkites to present at the 15th annual Filmmakers Showcase on May 12th
Five homegrown Park City film makers, now working professionally in the film industry, will present at the 15th annual Filmmakers Showcase on May 12th at the Jim Santy Auditorium. Joining The Mountain Life today are Jill Orschel, founder and organizer of the Filmmakers Showcase, and local filmmakers Arthur Veenema, Gregory Foltynowicz and Zeke Cohen.
The Filmmakers Showcase continues a long tradition of bringing filmmakers together, in person, to show new work on the big screen with a live Park City audience.
Park City High School alums and professional filmmakers Arthur Veenema, Gregory Foltynowicz and Zeke Cohen are a few of the filmmakers participating in this year's Filmmakers Showcase. Arthur describes his films as Sci-Fi with a little bit of dark humor. Greg’s films are known for being existential, surreal, and full of expressionism. And in Zeke's words, his artistic work is: Super freaking awesome!