© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

Five local Parkites to present at the 15th annual Filmmakers Showcase on May 12th

Published May 4, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT
TML PC filmmakers interview

Five homegrown Park City film makers, now working professionally in the film industry, will present at the 15th annual Filmmakers Showcase on May 12th at the Jim Santy Auditorium. Joining The Mountain Life today are Jill Orschel, founder and organizer of the Filmmakers Showcase, and local filmmakers Arthur Veenema, Gregory Foltynowicz and Zeke Cohen.

The Filmmakers Showcase continues a long tradition of bringing filmmakers together, in person, to show new work on the big screen with a live Park City audience.

Park City High School alums and professional filmmakers Arthur Veenema, Gregory Foltynowicz and Zeke Cohen are a few of the filmmakers participating in this year's Filmmakers Showcase. Arthur describes his films as Sci-Fi with a little bit of dark humor. Greg’s films are known for being existential, surreal, and full of expressionism. And in Zeke's words, his artistic work is: Super freaking awesome!

Tags

The Mountain Life Filmmakers Showcasefilm seriesJim Santy AuditoriumPark City FilmArthur VeenemaGregory FoltynowiczZeke Cohen
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Sarah Ervin
Sarah joined the KPCW team as Development Officer in March 2021 and has been a volunteer DJ since moving to Park City in 2018. A California native, she has spent her entire career in public service, advocacy, and community engagement. Sarah Iives in Pinebrook with her husband Mark, their two children Jack and Sydney, and their two rescue dogs Lola and Butch Cassidy. In addition to fundraising for the station, Sarah is thrilled to continue her weekly DJ shifts on Thursdays from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.
See stories by Sarah Ervin