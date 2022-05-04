Five local Parkites to present at the 15th annual Filmmakers Showcase on May 12th

The Filmmakers Showcase continues a long tradition of bringing filmmakers together, in person, to show new work on the big screen with a live Park City audience.

Park City High School alums and professional filmmakers Arthur Veenema, Gregory Foltynowicz and Zeke Cohen are a few of the filmmakers participating in this year's Filmmakers Showcase. Arthur describes his films as Sci-Fi with a little bit of dark humor. Greg’s films are known for being existential, surreal, and full of expressionism. And in Zeke's words, his artistic work is: Super freaking awesome!