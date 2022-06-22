Helping youth recognize the strength to lead happy, healthy and successful lives with SOS Outreach's Abbey Eddy
Published June 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM MDT
Abbey Eddy of SOS Outreach joins The Mountain Life hosts Lynn Ware Peek and Pete Stoughton to talk about how SOS Outreach believes every child deserves the opportunity to thrive. The programs start with powerful outdoor experiences and helps kids gear up for life. Because it’s on the slopes or the trail kids unearth the courage to step outside of their comfort zones, discover new strengths within themselves and develop lifelong skills. Through their proven curriculum, they empower kids in communities to discover their true potential.
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.