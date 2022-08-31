Park City Hospital's newest sports medicine provider

Intermountain Park City Hospital welcomes Dr. Carrie Jaworski to its sport medicine department to join Dr. Max Testa. Dr. Jaworski, has more than 20 years of experience in sports medicine, which includes caring for athletes of all ages and abilities. She truly believes that exercise is the best medicine and strives to include physical activity in all of her treatment plans. Dr. Jaworski has previously served as the Head Team Physician for Northwestern University, the Medical Director for Hamilton Chicago and a lead physician for the Chicago Marathon. She has served as a physician at the Salt Lake and Tokyo Olympics and the Ironman World Championships. Her interests include concussions, endurance medicine, and dance medicine.

