Park City Hospital's newest sports medicine provider

Published August 31, 2022 at 11:28 AM MDT
Dr. Carrie Jaworski, the new sports medicine provider at Intermountain Park City Hospital, joins the Mountain Life.

Intermountain Park City Hospital welcomes Dr. Carrie Jaworski to its sport medicine department to join Dr. Max Testa. Dr. Jaworski, has more than 20 years of experience in sports medicine, which includes caring for athletes of all ages and abilities. She truly believes that exercise is the best medicine and strives to include physical activity in all of her treatment plans. Dr. Jaworski has previously served as the Head Team Physician for Northwestern University, the Medical Director for Hamilton Chicago and a lead physician for the Chicago Marathon. She has served as a physician at the Salt Lake and Tokyo Olympics and the Ironman World Championships. Her interests include concussions, endurance medicine, and dance medicine.

