One of the youngest survivors of the Holocaust, Tova Friedman, joins the show to disucss her memoir, The Daughter of Auschwitz,which she believes is more important now than ever in a world in which hatred is growing and surveys show many young people don't even know about the genocide that killed 6 million Jews.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.