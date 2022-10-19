© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

Intermountain Park City childbirth education classes

Published October 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM MDT
TML Lauren Davis.jpg

Nurse and childbirth educator, Lauren Davis, who coordinates the new Childbirth Education classes at Intermountain Park City Hospital. She joins to discuss this new program that helps moms-to-be prepare for labor and delivery. For more information about childbirth classes or to register, call 435-658-7273 or email PKHbirthclass@imail.org. Or register for the January class at intermountainhealthcare.org.

Tags
The Mountain Life Lauren DavisChildbirth Education ClassesIntermountain Park City Hospital
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
David Wintzer
See stories by David Wintzer