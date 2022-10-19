Intermountain Park City childbirth education classes
Published October 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM MDT
Nurse and childbirth educator, Lauren Davis, who coordinates the new Childbirth Education classes at Intermountain Park City Hospital. She joins to discuss this new program that helps moms-to-be prepare for labor and delivery. For more information about childbirth classes or to register, call 435-658-7273 or email PKHbirthclass@imail.org. Or register for the January class at intermountainhealthcare.org.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.