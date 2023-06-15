© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

'Slow AF Running Club' wants everyone to run

By David Wintzer,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM MDT
Martinus Evans has run eight marathons since his doctor told him to “lose weight or die” in July 2012. Since then, he has coached hundreds of runners and been featured in The New York Times, Men’s Health, The Wall Street Journal, Runner’s World and the New York Post.

Martinus is the Founder and CEO of the "Slow AF Run Club," a community of over 10,000 members worldwide.

Using his experience, Evans challenges the conventional narrative of what a runner looks like in his new book, "Slow AF Run Club: The Ultimate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Run."

