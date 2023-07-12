© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

A female journalist's perspective on the male-dominated world of golf

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM MDT

Women and men have worked for decades to create workplaces where there is no discrimination. But in some corporate offices in America, misogyny and boys' club culture are still very much alive. Lisa Cornwell spent seven years as an on-air host and reporter for Golf Channel. Along with colleague Tucker Booth, she has released a memoir called "Troublemaker." It is a memoir of sexism, retaliation, and the fight they didn't see coming.

