The Mountain Life

Rocky Mountain Therapy Dogs creating well-being and healing through visits to schools, hospitals, homes, and beyond

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published November 29, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST

Rocky Mountain Therapy Dog’s mission is to provide health, hope, and healing to our community wherever there is a need. Their vision is to expand and enhance therapy, education, and community outreach programs, all provided free of charge to the public. They envision a future where our organization becomes a leading force in promoting the well-being and healing of individuals through the power of therapy dogs.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
