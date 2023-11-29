Rocky Mountain Therapy Dogs creating well-being and healing through visits to schools, hospitals, homes, and beyond
Rocky Mountain Therapy Dog’s mission is to provide health, hope, and healing to our community wherever there is a need. Their vision is to expand and enhance therapy, education, and community outreach programs, all provided free of charge to the public. They envision a future where our organization becomes a leading force in promoting the well-being and healing of individuals through the power of therapy dogs.