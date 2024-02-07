© 2024 KPCW

Local mom of seven climbed the Seven Second Summits, shares strategies for how to build resilience and achieve life goals

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published February 7, 2024 at 3:30 PM MST

Park City resident Jenn Drummond has seven kids who regularly attend summer camps. This gives her time to attend her own summer camp… of sorts. Jenn has recently finished setting a world record by climbing the Seven Second Summits, the second-highest mountain peak on every continent. She learned a lot along the way and has written a new book about how to tackle goals like this - or maybe not even like this - called "BreakProof: 7 Strategies to Build Resilience and Achieve Your Life Goals" 

