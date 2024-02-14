'Garbage Bag Girl' Celeste Edmunds goes from orphan status to executive director of The Christmas Box International

By the time Celeste Edmunds reached 16-years old, she had lived in 30 different cities. She wasn’t a glamorous world traveler. She was what she calls a "Garbage Bag Girl." Celeste Edmunds had a tumultuous journey through a childhood filled with abuse, neglect, and a fractured family system. But against all odds, she found strength and resilience in the face of adversity. She has co-written a memoir with Richard Paul Evans called "Garbage Bag Girl" and is now Executive Director of The Christmas Box International.