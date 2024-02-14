© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

'Garbage Bag Girl' Celeste Edmunds goes from orphan status to executive director of The Christmas Box International

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published February 14, 2024 at 3:48 PM MST

By the time Celeste Edmunds reached 16-years old, she had lived in 30 different cities. She wasn’t a glamorous world traveler. She was what she calls a "Garbage Bag Girl." Celeste Edmunds had a tumultuous journey through a childhood filled with abuse, neglect, and a fractured family system. But against all odds, she found strength and resilience in the face of adversity. She has co-written a memoir with Richard Paul Evans called "Garbage Bag Girl" and is now Executive Director of The Christmas Box International.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek