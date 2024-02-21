Local resident defies Stage IV cancer, thrives, self-reflects in 'Cured: A Tale of Badassery'

A little more than two years ago, Kate Rice was diagnosed with anaplastic thyroid cancer, a disease so aggressive that it only comes in one stage: four. The average survival rate of those diagnosed with it is just four months. But she is still here! She left her old life--and her old self--in the dust and moved from NYC to Park City, living the life she has always wanted. She wrote a book about it called "Cured: A Tale of Badassery" Kate is a long time freelance writer and journalist and a volunteer DJ here at KPCW.

