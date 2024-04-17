Caring for the largest your skin starts on the inside

With sunrise this time of year at 6:45 a.m. and sunset after 8 p.m., we are exposed to a lot of UV rays, especially at Park City's altitude. According to Google, there is a 6 to 10 percent increase in UV exposure for every thousand feet of elevation. That means 48% to 70% more UV exposure in Park City than at sea level. Dermatologist Dr. Jen Haley is a part-time resident and practices in Scottsdale, AZ. She holistically practices dermatology, guiding her patients that good skin comes from the inside out.