The Mountain Life

People who are fat and healthy may hold keys to understanding obesity

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published July 3, 2024 at 2:21 PM MDT

There is an acronym: MHO, which means Metabolically Healthy Obesity. Someone might qualify as obese when their BMI, or body mass index, is measured. But “healthy,“ in this case, means someone who is considered obese but doesn’t have markers like high blood pressure or high cholesterol levels, insulin sensitivity, or high triglyceride counts and liver fat levels.

We have long been taught that being overweight leads to heightened health risks, but science journalist and author Christie Aschwanden reveals why people who are fat and healthy may hold keys to understanding obesity.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
