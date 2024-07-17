Founder of Mountain Trails Foundation links Park City's past to the present

Park City has a strong connection to its past, from the mining history that defined our beginnings to those who took a chance at this once run-down mining town. Locals carved out a place to live and enjoy the mountains back when enjoying the mountains happened on a few ski runs in the winter, and not much the rest of the year.

Longtime community leader, business person and founder of Mountain Trails Foundation, Jan Wilking, links Park City's past to the present. He explores how the past paved the way to the present and why we should acknowledge these elements so we don’t lose what makes this mountain town special.