© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

Founder of Mountain Trails Foundation links Park City's past to the present

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Jay BurkeMary Beth Maziarz
Published July 17, 2024 at 4:02 PM MDT

Park City has a strong connection to its past, from the mining history that defined our beginnings to those who took a chance at this once run-down mining town. Locals carved out a place to live and enjoy the mountains back when enjoying the mountains happened on a few ski runs in the winter, and not much the rest of the year.

Longtime community leader, business person and founder of Mountain Trails Foundation, Jan Wilking, links Park City's past to the present. He explores how the past paved the way to the present and why we should acknowledge these elements so we don’t lose what makes this mountain town special.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Jay Burke
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Jay Burke
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz