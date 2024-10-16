Love, corruption, justice and the great Park City fire of 1898

Guest Dr. Thomas Schwenk is a board-certified family physician who practiced for six years in Park City, Utah starting in 1978, before embarking on an academic career.

Initially, he was the only physician in Park City following the closing of the mines.

Dr. Schwenk introduces his new book, "Beyond the False Summit." It's a historical fiction that explores medical science in the 1890s, the barriers facing women physicians and the great Park City fire of 1898.