Great Basin K9 Search & Rescue trains K9 search and rescue (SAR) teams and certifies them to the highest standards to provide K9 SAR services—at no charge—to public safety organizations throughout the Intermountain West.

Gina Cox and Sonja Nordstrom tell us about the organization, but also to ask for the community's help in their efforts to win a Landrover Defender as part of the Defender Service Honorees Award.