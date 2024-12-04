'Gender Explained' authors discuss new expressions of gender

Gender is everywhere. Politicians argue over it, educational systems struggle to define it, and our friends, neighbors and children explore it. More than ever before, young people are questioning their gender identities and redefining the role of gender in their lives.

How should our society — and we as individuals (parents, teachers, friends)—respond?

Diane Ehrensaft, PhD, and Michelle Jurkiewicz, PsyD, talk about their new book, "Gender Explained" which aims to separate medical fact from fear-mongering falsehoods and answer these questions: What should parents do when their child starts experiencing gender dysphoria? Which sports teams should transgender youth play on? How should schools teach young people about gender? And most important: What is gender-affirming care, and when should an individual have access to it?

Far more than an introduction to gender creativity, it is an invitation to develop compassion for everyone along the gender continuum.