Courtney Carver is an expert on simplicity and minimalism, and she shares with her followers many practices to overcome chronic overwhelm, cultivate self-compassion and find permission to do less.

Carver describes these practices in her new book, “Gentle: Rest More, Stress Less, and Live the Life You Actually Want,” and previews an event on Feb. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. in Salt Lake City at the Neighborhood Hive.