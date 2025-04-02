© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Being a gratitude tiger brings joy all around

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published April 2, 2025 at 5:05 PM MDT
Book cover of "Gratitude Tiger" by Joel Zuckerman

The concept of gratitude as a social movement has become ubiquitous in recent decades and if you believe one of the key elements of living a grateful life is to express gratitude, as opposed to just feeling it or being aware of your blessings, then let Joel Zuckerman guide you towards fierce gratitude.

There are a hundred or more books available with the word “Gratitude” emblazoned on the cover. But there’s never been one quite like Gratitude Tiger: Creating Joy Through the Art of Impactful Letters.  Joel is the author of 10 books and is a professional speaker.

The Mountain Life
