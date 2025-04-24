Using the power of curiosity in supporting queer kids

As a writer, Park City local Rebecca Brenner's work has been featured in Time Magazine, the LA Times, Tin House, The Rumpus and other publications. A lifetime of fascination about mindfulness lead her to found Mindful|Summit County, a nonprofit focused on moving mindfulness past self-care into community care.

Brenner discusses a monthly meet up for parents of queer kiddos with a focus on how mindfulness and curiosity can provide a unique opportunity to better understand queer family members and our own responses to new social terrain.

She shares highlights about upcoming events with Summit Pride, Park City’s LGBTQIA+ community organization, as well as news about her debut memoir, "Paper House," that's being published with Wayfarer Books and hits bookstores in June.