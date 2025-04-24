© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Using the power of curiosity in supporting queer kids

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published April 24, 2025 at 2:31 PM MDT
Group photo of Summit Pride members.
Summit Pride

As a writer, Park City local Rebecca Brenner's work has been featured in Time Magazine, the LA Times, Tin House, The Rumpus and other publications. A lifetime of fascination about mindfulness lead her to found Mindful|Summit County, a nonprofit focused on moving mindfulness past self-care into community care.

Brenner discusses a monthly meet up for parents of queer kiddos with a focus on how mindfulness and curiosity can provide a unique opportunity to better understand queer family members and our own responses to new social terrain.

She shares highlights about upcoming events with Summit Pride, Park City’s LGBTQIA+ community organization, as well as news about her debut memoir, "Paper House," that's being published with Wayfarer Books and hits bookstores in June.

Photo of Rebecca Brenner
Rebecca Brenner
Local writer, teacher, and LGBTQIA+ advocate Rebecca Brenner.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
