Unpacking the hidden strengths of women’s bodies

What if everything we thought we knew about strength is wrong? Science journalist Starre Vartan challenges the myth that men are inherently stronger than women in her new book, "The Stronger Sex."

Vartan reveals how women’s bodies are uniquely powerful — from superior endurance and immunity to the regenerative power of the uterus. She explores how fat fuels female strength, why lifting matters at any age and how science is redefining what strength really means.

With science, stories, and a dose of personal insight, this conversation redefines what strength is.