The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Redefining recovery from eating disorders

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published August 13, 2025 at 5:20 PM MDT
Photo of Mallary Tenore Tarpley
Lizzie Chen

In "Slip," journalist and University of Texas–Austin professor Mallary Tenore Tarpley blends memoir, investigative reporting and scientific research to examine eating disorder recovery.

Tracing her own journey from childhood anorexia after her mother’s death to her present reflections, she introduces the concept of the “middle place,” where setbacks are part of progress.

Drawing on hundreds of interviews with patients, clinicians and researchers, Tarpley reveals how treatment and understanding have evolved, challenging the idea of recovery as a fixed destination. Insightful and hopeful, "Slip" offers a nuanced view of long-term healing.

Book cover for "Slip" by Mallary Tenore Tarpley
Publisher: Simon & Schuster

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
