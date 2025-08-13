Redefining recovery from eating disorders

In "Slip," journalist and University of Texas–Austin professor Mallary Tenore Tarpley blends memoir, investigative reporting and scientific research to examine eating disorder recovery.

Tracing her own journey from childhood anorexia after her mother’s death to her present reflections, she introduces the concept of the “middle place,” where setbacks are part of progress.

Drawing on hundreds of interviews with patients, clinicians and researchers, Tarpley reveals how treatment and understanding have evolved, challenging the idea of recovery as a fixed destination. Insightful and hopeful, "Slip" offers a nuanced view of long-term healing.