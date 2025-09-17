© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Local filmmakers discuss making of new film "Snowland"

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 17, 2025 at 2:30 PM MDT
Photo of Jill Orschel and Kirstin Spaulding at KPCW
KPCW
Jill Orschel and Kirstin Spaulding

Park City filmmaker Jill Orschel and producer Kirstin Spalding talk about their upcoming documentaries. Orschel discusses "Snowland," a film 12 years in the making that follows Cora Lee Witt, a former FLDS member who created a rich fantasy world as a way to heal from her traumatic past. Spalding shares details about another film, "Over the Hill," which follows women over 40 in Utah’s Women’s Wine Hiking Society as they tackle personal challenges through outdoor adventures. Both filmmakers reflect on the creative process, the role of trust with their subjects, and the community support that has helped bring their projects to life.

