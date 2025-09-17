© 2025 KPCW

Saving literacy in American classrooms

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 17, 2025 at 2:27 PM MDT
Book cover for "The Teach Like a Champion Guide to the Science of Reading" by Doug Lemov, Colleen Driggs, and Erica Woolway
Publisher: Jossey-Bass

In 2023, nearly half of Americans hadn't read a single book. Researchers are finding that our attention spans are shrinking while literacy rates decline in both adults and children. The impact is showing up in American schools where students are struggling to read and fewer whole books are being assigned.

This is a key concern raised by Erica Woolway, along with her co-researchers and educators in their new book, "The Teach Like a Champion Guide to the Science of Reading: Translating Research to Reignite Joy and Meaning in the Classroom." Woolway distills the science of reading, explains why it isn’t being used in classrooms, and tells how we can all become better, more nuanced readers.

