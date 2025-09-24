© 2025 KPCW

Students help students with the aid of 'Hope Squad'

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 24, 2025 at 2:43 PM MDT
Photo of Sam Walsh
Sam Walsh

Samantha Walsh, a school social worker at Park City High School, supports students through individual, group and family counseling while also helping 9th graders and new students transition into high school.

She advises student-led programs like the Hope Squad and facilitates weekly leadership team meetings that build community and connection. Beyond the school, she collaborates with mental health providers, the court system and local agencies to ensure students have the support they need.

As a board member and Gala Chair for the Live Like Sam Foundation, Walsh extends her dedication to youth well-being into the broader community. She joins The Mountain Life for our monthly Resilient Youth episode, a partnership with Live Like Sam.

