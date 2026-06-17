The Mountain Life | June 17, 2026 By Lynn Ware Peek, Mary Beth Maziarz Published June 17, 2026 at 5:02 PM MDT Listen • 49:00 Dr. Timothy Duerler discusses the rise of concierge medicine, the science of healthy longevity, and the simple evidence-based habits that can have the biggest impact on how well and how long we live. (0:55)Then, Julia Geisler of the Salt Lake Climbers Alliance previews the July debut of the new climbing film, "Alpenbock," which showcases the untold history of climbing in Little Cottonwood Canyon. (27:07)